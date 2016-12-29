JEWELL COUNTY RECORD

JEWELL COUNTY NEWS

Dec. 29, 2016 issue

Open house planned for Wilson retirement

An open house is planned tomorrow (Friday) for Peggy Wilson, branch manager for Guaranty State Bank in Burr Oak. Friday is the last day of Peggy's employment as she is retiring.

Peggy started her employment as customer service-teller with the bank in Esbon in 1997, which then was Mid America Bank, owned by Baldwin City. 2000 found Peggy moving to the then Mid America Bank in Burr Oak to work the position of customer service and teller with Lori Waugh as the branch manager. Guaranty State Bank bought out the bank in 2002. Following the death of Lori Waugh, Peggy was moved to branch manager in August 2006, at the Burr Oak bank, Dee Reed was transferred to Burr Oak from Esbon as customer service-teller and Kenny Mizner came on as loan officer.

2016 there were yet more changes at the Guaranty State Bank in Burr Oak. Jessica Barnes was hired and shortly after becoming employed began training to take over Peggy's position as she wanted to retire at the end of 2016. In October Becky McNichols was hired as the customer service-teller.

Peggy said her hobbies are anything and everything. She likes to sew, garden, used to can but does not anymore, walking, painting and artwork.

"I hope I will have the time to do the things I used to do and I'm looking forward to that," said Peggy.

Peggy is married to Walter Wilson. She has a son, Mason Thompson, who lives with his family in Ft. Lupton, Colo; daughter, Leah Jenkins, who lives with her children in Longmont, Colo.; stepchildren, Devin Wilson and family, who live in Lenexa; Melanie Zoltenko and family who live in Courtland; Haley Weik, her husband, and little one who is expected to arrive in the near future, who live in Carson City, Nev.

Retirement for Peggy does not hold any big plans. "Nothing particular, continue to do and enjoy the things mentioned above and relax," she said.

"The people I work with from Beloit and all other branches of Guaranty State Bank have been fabulous and all are such caring people. Nine-tenths of the customers of this bank I've known all my life and I'm going to miss seeing them everyday," said Peggy. "The Bank has two local gals in Jessica and Becky who are stepping in to run this bank and they are both very knowledgeable and ready to take over."

KHP receives fuel donation from PMCA

For the 26th consecutive year, the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas (PMCA) has donated gasoline to the Kansas Highway Patrol to fill up patrol cars during the holidays. Through the Holiday Highways Safety Program, the PMCA donated vouchers for 53 tanks of fuel for troopers to use as they patrol the highways from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

The PMCA of Kansas is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers, and convenience store owners.

Last year, during the 2015 Christmas and 2016 New Year's reporting periods, the provided fuel allowed the patrol to assist 1,494 motorists, remove 33 impaired drivers from the roadways and issue 178 citations for occupant protection violations. The donation last year no doubt contributed to the patrol's efforts to keep the roadways safe during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. This year, it will help further safety efforts during the holiday season.

"For many years now, PMCA's Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations," said Tom Palace, executive director of PMCA of Kansas. "Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays."

"For the 26th consecutive year, PMCA of Kansas has graciously provided tanks of fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. This fuel will go towards our personnel who are working the Christmas and New Year's holidays, and who are committed to keeping Kansas roadways safe," said Lieutenant Adam Winters, KHP public information officer. "One of the most important things during the holiday season is getting the opportunity to have time with friends and loved ones. The donation received from the PMCA of Kansas has definitely helped us to assist motorists in those efforts."

Mankato man charged with felony child abuse

Cody Michael Showers, 26, Mankato, has been charged in Jewell County District Court with one count of abuse of a child, a level five person felony, according to Darrell Miller, Jewell County Attorney.

Showers was arrested last Wednesday. A first appearance has been held in District Court and bond in the amount of $100,000 was set. Showers remains in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is Thursday at 2 p.m. The child is reportedly hospitalized at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. The incident responsible for the charges is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 15. The complaint alleges that the seven week old child suffered great bodily harm by having been shaken.

Locals recall how, when they heard news of Pearl Harbor

By Kerma Crouse

Much was written at the beginning of this month about the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The event was pivotal in American history, the history of World War II and the history of our world. In 2016, the historical event merited headlines for one or two brief days, then faded onto the newsroom floor.

In 1941, the thoughts and memories did not fade. For the families of the 2,403 who lost their lives during the attack, it remained a raw wound long after the harbor was cleared of most the wreckage.

Even for those who did not suffer a personal loss, the attack was a haunting part of life. The event drove decisions. Global military decisions, such as declarations of war, as well as the personal decisons of couples who chose to marry during brief military furloughs.

Rosini Anderson (Rosina Clark) grew up on a farm east of Jewell and now lives in the Jewell Apartments. She recalled where she learned of the attack on Pearl Harbor. In 1941 she was a senior at Jewell Rural High School. Her history teacher, Ira Schindler, asked "What happened over the weekend?" Anderson remembered she didn't know. "I was clueless." "Did we not turn the radio on?"

Anderson's memories of the days and months following the attack centered on the growing importance of the military draft. Those thoughts and worries about the draft escalated with a growing relationship with Frank Anderson. He was drafted but she got a diamond from him in December 1942. They married when he was home on a furlough in 1943. Their nearly 60-year marriage ended with his death in 2002.

Living on a farm west of Jewell, Kathryn Gallagher Eilert was there on the farm when she learned the United States had been attacked. The radio was how she heard the news. Looking back from nearly 100 years of living, she said, "War is just so bad, so bad." Eilert now lives in assisted living at Hilltop Lodge in Beloit.

Earl Varney, long time Jewell resident, learned of the attack while attending a Hi-Y conference in Emporia. He, along with Anderson, was told by Ira Schindler, who was the Hi-Y sponsor.

The keynote speaker at the conference, Dr. Crabb of Baldwin College, was blunt and direct. He looked at the young men and told them that half would be in the military in six months' time, and 60 percenet of those would be killed. "It was sobering," Varney recalled.

Rex Headrick, who now lives in Hilltop Lodge in Beloit, grew up on a farm in the northern part of Jewell County. "Yes, I know where I was." He explained he was standing near the garage when his friend, Eddy Meyer, drove into the farmyard. Meyer was excited and upset when he related the information about the attack. "What are we supposed to do?"

The question was asked across the United States. The answer for 16.1 million men and women was to serve in the armed forces. Ultimately, more than 407,000 of those service men and women answered that question by giving their lives for their country. For the families of those men and women, the impact of Pearl Harbor was crushingly personal and long lived.

Those casualties included First Lt. Omar W. Headrick, lost over the Solomon Islands. An older brother of Rex Headrick, he is listed as one of 21 Nuckolls County residents killed in World War II. The casualties also included PFC Aubrey D. Varney, older brother of Earl Varney, who died of wounds receive on the Pacific island of Saipan. Varney is one of 25 men listed as casualties of World War II from Jewell County. Both men lost their lives in 1943.

As we enjoy the holiday season and look forward to 2017, let us not forget to be thankful for the freedoms we have and the lives and service which paid for them. Freedom is not free.

