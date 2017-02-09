JEWELL COUNTY RECORD

JEWELL COUNTY NEWS

Feb. 9, 2017 issue

Sweethearts celebrate long life together

Ray and Lila Smith, rural Mankato, are the featured Valentine 'sweetheart couple' of this area for 2017. The Smiths have reached the milestone of more than 65 years of marriage.

Ray was raised near the town of Wauneta, which is about 10 miles from the Kansas-Oklahoma state line in Chautauqua County. He attended a country school and then graduated from Cedarvale High School. There were a total of five siblings in Ray's family.

"My brothers are gone now. The town of Wauneta may have a post office now, I'm not real sure," said Ray.

Lila (Whitaker) had one sibling, a sister. She was raised south of Beloit on a farm and then later moved into Beloit, graduating from Beloit High School.

Following his graduation from high school, Ray served in the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge he returned to Manhattan where he attended KSU and graduated in 1950 with an agriculture degree. K-State asked Ray to take a job in Jewell County with the extension agent, who at the time was Hedstrom, and help him give the veterans farm training. Ray worked for Hedstrom for two or three months. During this time, Rodney McCammon, who was doing the training in Jewell and wanted to quit, came to Ray and asked him to go down there and teach the farm training. Ray took the job and for the next eight years he taught the veterans. Also during this time Ray rented farm ground and he himself was farming.

Following high school Lila took a job with the Gas Service Company in Beloit and worked for them for about a year and a half. Then Ray came along.

In that era, it seems like most couples either met at a dance or the skating rink. The Smiths weren't any different; they met at a dance at the Elks Club in Beloit.

"It was the 7th day of January or close to that in 1951," said Lila.

Ray was on his way back from Manhattan with three of his friends and they stopped in Beloit at the big band dance. He spotted Lila and asked her to dance. Neither Ray nor Lila remember what the song was, but Ray does have a vivid memory of one thing.

"It had to be a slow dance," laughed Ray.

Sixty-five years is a long time and the Smiths don't remember too much more about that night, other than they both remembered before they left the dance, Ray had gotten Lila's phone number. And call her he did, asking her to go to a basketball game at K-State with him.

Time for Ray and Lila went pretty fast for a while. They were married June 30, 1951, at the Beloit Methodist Church. The building is gone now.

Lila's maid of honor was classmate Dorothy Melton Wilson; she wore a pink street length dress and carried an arrangement of garden flowers. Mrs. Wesseloski sang "Always" and "Oh Promise Me." Mrs. Baker was the organist at the church and she played for the wedding.

Lila's dress was also street length. She carried a little white Bible with red roses.

"I bought my dress in Salina for $19. I still have the ticket and dress," said Lila.

She went to a closet and brought the dress out. Sure enough, the ticket was attached. The white, all lace dress was purchased from Beenards in Salina and the total on the ticket was $20.35 of which 40 cents was tax.

Ray's brother, Vryl, was supposed to serve as the best man, but couldn't make it to the wedding.

"We received a Western Union telegram sent from Howard, Kan., the day of the wedding that my folks and brother started to Beloit for the wedding but becaused of high water they couldn't get through and had to turn around and go back home. We had had a lot of rain that year and there was high water all over the state, with lots of flooding throughout the state," said Ray.

A friend of Ray's, Dick Deford, who was also teaching the farm training for the veterans, stepped in to serve as the best man. Ushers were friends Willard Knowles and Bill Smies. They all wore gray business suits.

Ray's two sisters, who lived in the Kansas City area, did make it to the wedding.

The reception was held at the church. After the reception the Smiths headed west in Ray's 1948 four-door Chevrolet for a honeymoon in Colorado Springs. The first night they stopped in Norton, on to Colorado Springs the next day, returning to Jewell County on July 5.

Ray and Lila's first home was an apartment in the Lydia D. Huff Apartments located at 504 N. High Street in Mankato. The couple lived in the apartment for one month before they moved to the country to a home located on the south side of Hwy 36 about one mile west of Mt. Hope Cemetery. The Smiths lived in this home for the next three or four years, until 1954. During this time, son Max and daughter Roberta were born.

The Smiths next move was three miles south of the West Lutheran Cemetery, located three miles west of Mt. Hope Cemetery, to a home located on land that by many is known as the Mitchell place. While living in this home, children Becky and Barbara were born.

In 1959 Ray, Lila and the four children moved to Independence where Ray took a job for Gooch Feed Mill and covered six or seven counties.

"I knew I was going to farm and finally we moved back to Jewell County and we bought our first piece of land, the Ira Powell place, which is located in Limestone Township," said Ray.

The home that was on their farm had three bedrooms. The Smiths built onto the home about two or three years later. In 1987 Ray and Lila purchased a Wardcraft home and set it on a full basement just up the hill to the west from their other home.

"Some of the cement around the house was poured and some we mixed by hand," said Lila.

It has a very calming location. As you walk up to the front door of the Smith's home, or when you are leaving, the pines and red cedars that line the west side of their property are very soothing as they sway in the Kansas wind. Ray and Lila farmed together with Lila driving the tractor a lot. She also sewed for the girls making their dresses and spring coats. Not very much gardening was done.

"I enjoyed seeing the dirt turn over and the weeds go under," said Lila.

"Unlike some, Lila had common sense when it came to running machinery, and she helped me with the hogs and cows when I needed it," said Ray.

What was the Smiths' ingredients to a happy marriage.

"We talked to each other daily," said Ray. "I didn't ever think of anything else but being married to each other."

"For me, our marriage was built on give and take" said Lila.

Ray has now semi-retired and son Max has taken over the diversified farming operation. Not only was the Powell place their first piece of land to purchase they still own it and son Max farms the land. The Powell house is still used, not as a home, but as an office.

For several years after that first date to the K-State basketball game that started their life together, the Smiths were season ticket holders for both basketball and football. At the present time they have 15 children, grandchildren and spouses who have gone through K-State and graduated.

"We have a five or six year old grandson who says he is going to K-State and he is going to live with an aunt in Manhattan while he is in college there," said Lila.

Besides the Smiths' four children, Ray and Lila have 10 grandchildren and "a dozen or more" great-grandchildren.

Historic courthouse completed in 1937

By Kerma Crouse

The Jewell County Courthouse, located at 307 N. Commercial in Mankato, has been on the National Register of Historic Places since April 26, 2002. It is the newest of the six Jewell County buildings on the National Register.

The current courthouse replaced an older courthouse built in 1888. Earl Varney, Jewell, remembers being in the old courthouse: "It was not big and they needed more room." Norman Green, Jewell, said he was "just a kid," but remembers the old courthouse was located behind the new one. "They tore it down quickly after they got the new one built," said Rex Headrick, Beloit. All three remember seeing the new courthouse as it was being built.

A plaque on the present courthouse states "Court House Erected by Jewell County and the Works Progress Administration 1936." The cornerstone was laid on July 15, 1936, by the Masons' Grand Lodge of Kansas. The building was completed in 1937.

The construction of the courthouse was a project of the Works Progress Administration, later renamed the Works Projects Administration. Both were commonly called the WPA. Their purpose was to get people back to work during The Great Depression of the 1930s.

Alethia Loomis, Mankato, said, "Times were hard, really hard back then. People needed jobs." The courthouse construction project provided those jobs for the men of Jewell County.

Most of those men's names are lost to time but Loomis recalls "Uncle George" as being employed on the project. He was George Rannadeck from south of Ionia. Bill Lange, Mankato, also recalled the Powell family east of Mankato had members on the construction crew. Varney added the names of Gallegher and Harvert, but stressed the men were from "all over the county."

The Jewell County Commissioners selected Joseph W. Radstinsky, Kansas City, as the architect. Though well known for his public buildings, the Jewell County Courthouse is the only Kansas courthouse he designed. John V. Mertz was the contractor.

Limestone for the project came from a quarry south of Randall. Mary Shelton, Jewell, whose family owned the land at one time, said the quarry was located four miles south and one mile east of Randall.

The two and three-story building is a restrained Art Deco design. Characteristics of Art Deco seen in the Jewell County Courthouse include the setbacks in the façade. The sides of the building are "setback" from the center like a series of steps.

Other characteristics of Art Deco are flat stone surfaces. These stones were sawed to create the smooth surface. The stones also have a rust brown strip through the center. The stones were intentionally quarried to have the decorative strip in the center. Often limestone was cut on the lines as it was less dense and easier to cut there, though it left the stone less decorative.

Additionally, the building has base relief sculptures characteristic of Art Deco. The corn and wheat sculptures are somewhat abstract, another characteristic of Art Deco. Most probably enter the building for work or business without considering they are entering an historic building. However, Dixie Dethloff, clerk of the district court, is reminded of the building's age when she enters the courtroom. There she sees 48 stars on the flag.

Ray Lange, Mankato, attended the dedication of the courthouse. It was one evening in the summer. "Too hot to be in the daytime." He recalls the large crowd. "That was when we had people in Jewell County."

The Jewell County Courthouse was completed at a total cost of $159,891.

Mankato among housing grant recipients

The Kansas Department of Commerce has announced that four Kansas communities will share $1.2 million in federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for housing rehabilitation or demolition. These housing projects will rehabilitate approximately 53 properties and demolish two dilapidated units.

The City of Lyons was awarded $300,000 in CDBG Funds and pledged $85,025 in matching funds. The city has a population of 3,729 and is located in Rice County. This grant will rehabilitate 15 homes for owned and rental units.

Located in Jewell County, the City of Mankato has a population of 869. This $300,000 grant will rehabilitate nine homes for low-to-moderate income families and demolish two unoccupied dilapidated housing units. The CDBG funds will be matched with $7,500 in local funds.

The $300,000 grant will rehabilitate 14 homes for owner occupied and rental residents of Wellington. This grant is matched with $82,250 in local funds. Located in Sumner County, the city has a population of 8,172.

The City of Winfield is located in Cowley County and has a population of 12,333. This grant will rehabilitate 15 rental homes. The awarded funds are $300,000 and the city pledged $100,000 in matching funds.

Housing rehabilitation grants are awarded through an annual competition. They support rehabilitation of owner and renter occupied residences with targeted areas to encourage neighborhood revitalization.

For more information on housing rehabilitation grants or the Community Development Block Grant program, contact the Business and Community Development Division of the Kansas Department of Commerce.

'Chicken Parts' to entertain at annual meeting

The Nebraska band, "Free Beer and Chicken," is no stranger to Jewell County. For the last several years, the group has been a popular Saturday night attraction in the Mankato Park as part of the annual Antique Machinery and Threshing Bee celebration. But if an organization does not need the eight piece ensemble for an event, the group offers an alternative called "Chicken Parts."

This year two of those "Parts" will be entertaining at the annual meeting of the Jewell County Conservation Board. The two remaining original members of the group will offer their acoustic show featuring the group's founder, Tom Jensen, and the band's lead vocalist, Stephanie Thayer.

Tom organized the band in 1998 and the goal was to play an occasional special event for just a few years. But now, more than 18 years later, the band is still active and boasts having played nearly 300 shows as far away as Chicago, Ill., St. Louis, Mo., and Breckenridge, Colo., in addition to opening for national acts like SheDaisy and Chris LeDoux.

For the Jewell County Conservation event, "Chicken Parts" will be performing a lively 30 minute set that will include classic country to acoustic rock as well as a few comedy surprises as well.

