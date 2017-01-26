JEWELL COUNTY RECORD

Many back issues of this newspaper are available at the following address: http://jcr.stparchive.com/

We have more than 100 videos available in this grouping we have linked to on Youtube. Some are by our staff, others by friends. Though not all are of Jewell County people and events we hope you will find them interesting. Feel free to scroll through

JEWELL COUNTY NEWS

Jan. 26, 2017 issue

Our readers are encouraged to like the Jewell County Record's Facebook page

The Cyber Express-Record

Digital reproductions of the mailed pages of The Superior Express and Jewell County Record newspapers are organized by date of publication. Click the link

Steinman joins staff at Jewell County Clinic

Dawn Steinman, APRN, has joined the medical staff in Jewell County.

Dawn comes to us by way of the Nebraska highway that leads to Mankato from Chester.

College education for Dawn was started locally at Beloit Vo-Tech where she attained her LPN. On to Cloud County Community College for her associate's degree in nursing. Following Cloud County she attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center for her bachelor's of nursing degree; with her master's in nursing education degree coming from Walden University.

Dawn and husband, Albert, have been married for 38 years. They are the parents of four grown children and grandparents of six.

"I worked for Kaplan University while I was earning my APRN and presently I am working to obtain my doctorate," said Dawn.

Dawn accepted a full time position at the Jewell County Rural Health Clinic and says she is looking forward to getting to know each and everyone that lives in the area.

"When I started working for the clinic I asked if there was anything I could do that would improve the care we provide to our patients. One of the areas discussed was seeing to the health and wellbeing of the children in Jewell County. As a parent of four myself we all know how important it is to make sure our children stay healthy and active. As a nurse practitioner, not only is it my goal to see to the health and well-being of your children, it is also my goal to identify any potential problem before it becomes a problem," said Dawn.

Dawn is in Mankato at the clinic and available for appointments Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. This fall, Dawn hopes to be credentialed to give physicals for CDL licenses.

To go to the top of the page and choose another story, click here.

Board approves disaster declaration for ice storm

Jewell County Board met Monday with commissioners Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla Waugh, county clerk, was present for the meeting.

Sheriff Don Jacobs discussed fees and processing for bad checks written to his department. He also discussed personnel.

Angela Murray, health department, discussed room temperature issues.

Bob Engle suggested the county needs something more portable or shorter for packing roads. He provided pictures of the road by his residence.

Joel Elkins, general superintendent, discussed road maintenance. Steve Greene said that Rod Rose called about getting rock on F Road by his house.

Sheriff Jacobs had the amended interlocal mutual aid agreement and the commissioners approved it.

Minutes of the Jan. 1 meeting were approved.

Carla Waugh read a letter from Gail Bartley, emergency preparedness director and 911 coordinator, requesting a disaster declaration for Jewell County for the ice storm Jan. 14-16. Bartley's letter stated Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative assessment is $14,000 with Prairie Land at $3,000. He said we should declare the disaster in order to be eligible if the state meets its limit. The commissioners approved his request

The commissioners went to the health department to look over the office design. Angela Murray said Rick Blair and Mike Eaton will work on the wall in her office.

The commissioners also discussed the procedure for selling three lots in Ionia with Darrell Miller, county attorney.

Rock Hills honoring board members

January is school board recognition month, and Rock Hills joins other public schools across Kansas to say thank you to these public servants who are leading success in our community.

"These extraordinary seven individuals provide the leadership and vision to make great things happen in our schools," said Nadine Smith, superintendent. "They volunteer countless hours by attending meetings, reading reports and discussing ideas. They also participate in workshops and seminars so that they can stay on top of education issues and trends. They volunteer at school activities, and they provide other invaluable services as community volunteers."

Our school board members develop policies and make tough decisions that help shape the future of our education system. They bear responsibility and oversight for an annual budget of $3 million, 300 students, more than 50 employees and two attendance centers.

"I ask everyone to take time to thank our board members," said Smith. "We are so fortunate that they are willing to sacrifice their time and talents to advocate for our community and our schools. Their job is sometimes challenging and they don't often hear words of encouragement and appreciation."

The men and women serving USD 107 are Bobi Fogo, Janelle Greene, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Ervin Underwood, Brenden Wirth and Lori Yelken.

Telemedicine arrives at Jewell County Hospital

Recently, the governor had a committee chaired by his lieutenant governor to determine the needs for rural health in Kansas. The number one recommendation was that rural hospitals need to implement telemedicine in order to be able to access different specialists without long trips to see someone. Also, because of the lack of doctors in the state, this would allow for more efficient use of practitioners' time when being able to assess the health needs of a patient.

At the November staff meeting at the Jewell County Hospital, Elisha Yaghmai, M.D., owner of Vigilias Telehealth, presented how his telehealth system would benefit the community. Andy Walker and others had many questions as to how the assessments are performed, patient follow up and how each entity would bill for services. As a result of that presentation, a group of key people at the hospital had a teleconference with Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha. That organization has been utilizing the Vigilias system for several months. What they heard was reportedly positive. They were told that many people now do not need to travel three hours to Wichita to see a specialist, the perception of the facility has changed in terms of what can be offered, revenue has increased and physicians are happy with the additional service lines that are offered.

Based on the presentation and conference call, the Jewell County Hospital signed a two year contract with Vigilias to offer telemedicine at the facility in Mankato. JCH has received the computer equipment and devices to be utilized in a medical assessment of the patient. Training for key staff has been on-going. The specialties that Walker identified as a need are allergy and immunology, dermatology, neurology, pain management, adult and child psychiatry and rheumatology. Physician credentialing for several physicians already a part of the Vigilias network is underway.

Here is how it will work: If a patient is seen at Jewell County Rural Health Clinic in Mankato by a practitioner and it is determined a specialist is needed to assess needs, the clinic will coordinate a date and time within the Vigilias system for the patient to be "seen" by a specialist. The patient would come to the JCH and be seen in the outpatient treatment room. The specialist appears on a computer screen and has the ability to see the patient in that room. One of our professional staff would utilize devices that would allow the specialist to listen to a heart; check the ears, eyes, skin and other areas needed for a thorough exam. Then, based on that appointment, a treatment plan would be determined.

Jewell County Hospital and Jewell County Rural Health Clinic are excited about this service and look forward to interacting with patients in order to meet their health needs.

"It is not unusual to take a month or even two months to get in to see a specialist. Now with the use of the telemedicine it will move things up drastically with most patients seeing a specialist in a week and maybe as soon as one or two days," Walker said.

There was no cost to Jewell County Hospital for the equipment, and the telemedicine service is up and running at this time.

To go to the top of the page and choose another story, click here.