JEWELL COUNTY NEWS

Feb. 2, 2017 issue

Commissioners OK noxious weed report, eradication plan

The Jewell County Board met Jan. 30 with commissioners Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, county clerk, was present for the meeting.

The following were present for office head meeting: Travis Garst, solid waste director; Anna Standley, register of deeds; Joel Elkins, general superintendent; Don Jacobs, sheriff; Shannon Meier, ambulance director; Anna Porter, county appraiser; and Gail Bartley, noxious weed director, emergency preparedness director and 911 coordinator. The following were absent: Angela Murray, health nurse; Chris Petet, custodian; Jenae Ryan, district extension agent; and Brenda Eakins, treasurer.

Travis Garst said they have been busy with tree clean up after the ice storm. He said that he hired a new employee.

Joel Elkins said they started rocking in the Dispatch area. They also have been working on cutting brush.

Gail Bartley said he attended the weather service meeting at Lyons, the Homeland Security Regional meeting and a chemical meeting.

Anna Standley reported normal business for her department.

Anna Porter said she has been working to finalize values for notices to be sent out.

Shannon Meier said he has been rewriting numerous protocols. He has also attended several meetings. He is working with others to set up a mass casualty drill.

Don Jacobs said they have been busy as normal.

Carla Waugh thanked everyone for their cooperation with getting payroll approved. She said they have been working on the back log of real estate name changes and combination/splits.

Keith Roe reported that he attended the new county commissioners' seminar provided by KAC. He also attended the JJA board meeting.

Steve Greene said he attended the economic development meeting which they announced that $184,000 grants had been awarded in Jewell County last year. He also attended the KAC new commissioners' seminar, juvenile detention center meeting and the Jewell County Hospital board meeting.

Mark Fleming thanked everyone for attending the Christmas dinner. He said attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting. Mark also was at the community meeting in Burr Oak with Sheriff Jacobs. This concluded office head meeting.

The minutes of the Jan, 23 county commissioners meeting were approved.

The commissioners reviewed abatement numbers 2279 and 2280 and they were approved for signing by the proper offiers.

Curt Unrein, Knipp Services, discussed services that they provide including energy audits.

Skyler Wise, SMC Concrete Construction, was here for a pre bid evaluation of the first floor in the courthouse.

Joel Elkins, general superintendent, discussed road maintenance. He also discussed maintenance on the fuel pumps and equipment.

Gail Bartley, noxious weed director, reviewed the annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report 2017. Commissioners approved the report. Gail Bartley also reviewed the weed management report, which was approved and signed by the commissioners.

3 Burr Oak structures on National Register

By Kerma Crouse

Turning off U.S. 36 and driving north on Kansas Highway 128, one soon tops a rise and looks over the small town of Burr Oak. Prominent in the skyline is the water tower, but there is also a glimpse of a church bell tower peeking over the tree tops.

The bell tower is part of the Burr Oak United Methodist Church. The church is one of two buildings in the city limits on the National Register of Historic Places. The structure is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pennsylvania and Washington streets.

The congregation was first organized in 1873. Originally meeting in homes, the group soon built a wood frame building on the same site. By the turn of the century, the membership was outgrowing their facility. It was determined that a new church was needed.

A prominent Kansas architect of the time, J.C. Holland, was hired to design the new church. M. E. Brady was the builder. The church, dedicated in 1912, is an example of late Victorian Richardson Romanesque architecture. The chief characteristic of that style is semicircular arches. These arches can be noted over the doors as well as the windows of the church.

Alma Decker Garmen mentioned those windows "We are known for our stained-glass windows." Garmen, is a long-time member of the congregation. How long? "I was baptized there 91 years ago, I have the date somewhere." she said.

The congregation now is small and the pews are not "all full," as Garmen remembers from her youth. But regular services are led by Pastor Jerry Sharp and Associate Pastor Rod Rose.

The Burr Oak United Methodist Church was listed in the National Register on Nov. 28, 2007.

A second building on the National Register is the Burr Oak School. This building is located at 776 Kansas Street. It served the students of Burr Oak from January 2, 1900, to December 1966.

Though there were settlers in the Burr Oak area by 1870, the town of Burr Oak was established in 1871 when A. J. Godfrey created a hotel in his home. Godfrey also donated land to the school district on which the Burr Oak School was eventually to be built.

After 1871, the town grew and with the coming of the railroad in 1879, growth accelerated. By 1899, Burr Oak's school was filled beyond capacity. The community voted to build a new one.

J.C. Holland of Topeka was contracted to design the school. As previously noted, he was also to be the designer of the Burr Oak United Methodist Church. The builder for the school was A.W. Berry from nearby Jewell. The building was ready for students on Jan. 2, 1900, at a cost of $7,000.

Limestone was used for the construction of the building. The stone was quarried in the Randall area by the "stone post" method. The stone was drilled, metal feathers put in the holes with freezing and thawing then breaking off the stones.

The school is an example of Romanesque architecture. Characteristics of this style found in the building are an asymmetrical façade, doorway arches and thick walls.

Sisters, Peggy Fogo Wilson and Cheryl Fogo Hillman, both attended the school. Hillman recalls how there were "four classrooms on the first floor and four classrooms on the second floor." One room was for music, another for P.E. and the others were regular classrooms.

There was a broad staircase leading to the second floor. Mike Harris remembered, "You couldn't go up the stairs until you were in fourth grade. You looked forward to being able to go up those stairs." He also remembered the banisters. "You didn't want to get caught sliding down them!"

The building is now owned by the city and houses the Burr Oak Museum. Both Wilson and Hillman serve on the museum's board. Wilson noted that the museum has "pictures, dolls and clothing," plus many more items donated by the community. To visit the museum, contact Hillman (785-647-6171), Wilson (785-647-8271), Alma Garman (785-378-8046) or Gloria Schlaefli (785-786-3122).

The Burr Oak School was listed on the National Register on Dec. 6, 2005.

There is a third building on the National Register. It is a private residence located one half mile north of Burr Oak on Kansas Highway 128. The current owners are Richard and Debbie Patak. They purchased the home in 2005 and moved to Burr Oak from Lincoln, Neb., that fall.

Oren W. Francis had the home built in 1909. His son, Clint, was the architect. The three-story home was constructed by John Shand, a carpenter from Mankato. It sits on a hill overlooking the White Rock Creek Valley.

The Queen Anne style house is the "dream home" of Debbie Patak. The Pataks had been "looking for something," when they found that this home was for sale, Debbie knew, "we had to go see it."

After questioning each other, "Should we"? They followed her dream, purchasing then moving into the home. For Debbie, it is still "amazing" to be living her dream.

The patterned wall features, steeply pitched roof and turret are all characteristics of the Queen Anne style. The home also has a full wrap-around porch supported by classic Ionic columns.

Besides the Francis family, the home has also been owned by the Gillett family and the Able-Diehl family. The original blue prints have always stayed with the house. The Pataks enjoy having them today and noting some of the differences between the plans and the reality that is their home. The O.W. Francis house was listed on the National Register on Feb. 4, 2000.

Rock Hills FBLA competes at district conference

Twenty-seven members of the Rock Hills FBLA Chapter competed at the Kansas FBLA District IV Conference held at Washington County High School last Monday. Overall team members did an excellent job and several qualified for the state meet to be held in Topeka in late March. Results are as follows:

Accounting I: Mezvah Nobi, 3rd; Emma Reinert, 4th. Accounting II: Davis Schleifer, 4th. Advertising: Chase Slate, 6th; Sam Fogo, 10th. Agribusiness: Rhys Marihugh, 3rd; Alexys Meier, 9th (tie). Banking and Financial Systems Team: Noah Daniels, Mezvah Nobi, Davis Schleifer, 1st. Business Communications: Emma Reinert, 2nd; Bergen Mauerhan, 6th. Business Ethics: Taneile Peroutek and Luke Broeckelman, 2nd.

Computer Applications: Mezvah Nobi, 1st; Katie Reinert, 3rd. Computer Problem Solving: Derric Luong, 3rd; Mezvah Nobi, 9th. Digital Video Production Team: Mezvah Nobi, Sam Fogo, Emilee Whelchel, 4th. Economics: Sarena Meier, 5th; Jacob Spiegel, 9th. Electronic Career Portfolio: Luke Broeckelman, 1st. Emerging Business Issues Team: Alexys Meier and Davis Schleifer, 3rd. Entrepreneurship Team: Alexys Meier, Sarena Meier, Jacob Spiegel, 2nd.

FBLA Principles and Procedures: Sam Underwood, 1st; Derric Luong, 6th; Sara Tadefa, 7th; Austin Beck, 9th. Mr. Future Business Leader: Davis Schleifer, 2nd. Ms. Future Business Leader: Alexys Meier, 3rd. Global Business Team: Sydny Ryba, Bergen Mauerhan, and Taneile Peroutek, 2nd. Health Care Administration: Noah Daniels, 2nd. Impromptu Speaking: Emma Reinert, 3rd. Introduction to Business Presentation: Katie Reinert, Sara Tadefa, Jaclyn Yelken, 1st.

Insurance and Risk Management: Sarena Meier, 2nd; Drew Beam, 4th; Taneile Peroutek, 7th; Krista Trent, 8th; Davis Schleifer, 9th. Job Interview: Emma Reinert, 1st; Drew Beam, 9th. Journalism: Sam Fogo, 7th; Emilee Whelchel, 10th. Management Decision Making Team: Tycen Higer, Bergen Mauerhan, Rhys Marihugh, 3rd. Parliamentary Procedures Team: Katie Reinert, Emma Reinert, Taneile Peroutek, Jacob Spiegel, 2nd.

Public Service Announcement: Noah Daniels, 2nd. Public Speaking II: Emma Reinert, 1st; Rhys Marihugh, 3rd. Publication Design Team: Mezvah Nobi, Emilee Whelchel, Sam Fogo, 2nd. Sales Presentation: Sarena Meier, 2nd. Securities and Investments: Sarena Meier, 4th; Davis Schleifer, 5th; Noah Daniels, 6th; Luke Broeckelman, 7th; Krista Trent, 8th; Drew Beam, 10th. Social Media Campaign Team: Bergan Mauerhan and Tycen Higer, 4th.

Sports and Entertainment Management Team: Luke Broeckelman, Drew Beam, and Noah Daniels, 5th. Spreadsheet Applications: Katie Reinert, 4th; Sara Tadefa, 6th. Word Processing: Jaclyn Yelken, 4th; Sara Tadefa, 5th.

Elementary students participate in 'Great Kindness Challenge'

Rock Hills Elementary Students participated in The Great Kindness Challenge, joining more than 10 million other students in 90 different countries. During the week of Jan. 23 prekindergarten through fifth grade students showed kindness throughout the week. Each student had a list of kindness suggestions that they checked off as they completed them. Younger students had 12 suggestions and older students had 50. Kindness suggestions varied from things such as smiling at 25 people, telling a joke to make someone laugh, letting someone go before you in line, picking up trash or making a wish for a child in another country.

Student wishes for a child in another country were exhibited on a poster and placed on a "Wishing Wall" at the elementary school. A picture of the wall was taken and sent in to "Good Morning America," a news and comment show, featuring the challenge each day that week.

The RHES counseling department, teachers, students and families all supported the challenge. Families donated one item to the food bank, teachers encouraged students, character education classes gave students time to make and give away five hearts each with kind words written on them, fifth graders read kindness quotes each day at morning meeting, and kind acts were counted. Younger students were given a paper chain link for each kind act they recorded, while older students were given a link for every four acts they recorded. The chains were then put up on the walls in the school hallways. RHES challenges each of you to keep the kindness going with purposeful acts of kindness towards those you live with and meet.

