JEWELL COUNTY RECORD

Many back issues of this newspaper are available at the following address: http://jcr.stparchive.com/

We have more than 100 videos available in this grouping we have linked to on Youtube. Some are by our staff, others by friends. Though not all are of Jewell County people and events we hope you will find them interesting. Feel free to scroll through

JEWELL COUNTY NEWS

Jan. 12, 2017 issue

Our readers are encouraged to like the Jewell County Record's Facebook page

The Cyber Express-Record

Digital reproductions of the mailed pages of The Superior Express and Jewell County Record newspapers are organized by date of publication. Click the link

School board reviews policy updates, 2016 audit report

The Rock Hills Board of Education met Monday. Those present were: Lori Yelken, Brenden Wirth, Ervin Underwood, Janelle Greene, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Delores Angleton, Lori Slate and Todd Mauerhan.

The facilities director was unable to attend, so Superintendent Smith reported that Hood Electric has completed the lighting retrofit project in all classrooms at the elementary school. The H-VAC pump at the junior-senior high school that was damaged during an electrical outage has been replaced and a new faucet has been installed in the art room.

The Board discussed items presented for surplus. It was approved to advertise the piano and chairs on Purple Wave, burn the helmets and take sealed bids on the Windows laptop and iPad tablet. The additional technology items will be advertised locally. The vote was 6-1, with Lori Slate opposed.

The board entered into executive session to discuss matters affecting students. Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Brenden Wirth, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers and Nadine Smith. No action resulted from this executive session.

Denis Miller of Mapes and Miller, LLP, presented the district's annual audit report. Miller complimented the district on their clean audit.

The board entered into executive session twice for the purpose of discussing non-elected personnel. Following the closed sessions, it was approved to accept the resignations of Matt Hesting and Deanna Underwood at the end of the current school year. Both are retiring.

The board reviewed KASB December 2016 policy updates. The policy updates were approved as presented.

The board entered into executive once again to discuss non-elected personnel. No action resulted from this executive session.

The next regular meeting of the Rock Hills School Board will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb.13, at the district office in Mankato.

To go to the top of the page and choose another story, click here.

The Shed to open Saturday in Ionia

Saturday will be the official opening of The Shed in Ionia. The Shed is a bar and grill, a business that Sue and Bill Foster have worked long and hard at getting their doors open.

It seems as though people in Jewell County are interested in history and the original structure of The Shed has a lot of history. The Fosters know at one time the building was known as the Coon Hunters Lodge, then it became Simmelink Plumbing. Bill and Sue say neither of them knows all there is to know about the building, but are looking forward to the stories that might be told about its history.

Sue was raised in the Burr Oak area. They lived in the area for a short time then left and came back in 2005.

"When we came back, Bill continued to work away from home building bridges where he was the foreman," said Sue. "We bought the building in 2007 from Dale Simmelink who had his plumbing business in it at the time and we started working on it then."

They started out by ripping everything out of the building. Two walls were removed, all the old lathe and plaster was removed, the main floor was raised. Where there wasn't any lathe and plaster the wallpaper was stripped. Several door openings were made much bigger. Once the second story was removed from the building and the new roof in place the inside remodeling began.

The original wood floor inside was stripped, sanded and refinished. A floating wood floor was put down for the dance area. Going into what use to be Dale's office which still has a heated floor, it was converted into the serving bar area. On the west side and the south side of that room, part of the wall has been removed. On the west side there is enough room for four bar stools to set at the homemade bar counter. The two bars in this area were constructed out of old lumber that was salvaged. Walls that used to be there are now supported by visible used bridge planks. Also two restrooms were built.

Now for the remainder of the history. Throughout the structure any old lumber that could have been salvaged was used to remodel and most is left uncovered. The tables and chairs are not new, they came from the R Bar M in Mankato. The beer cooler in the beer serving area is also from the R Bar M as well as the keg box. The upright coolers were purchased from the liquor store in Cawker City.

The business will be heated by a wood pellet stove. The facility will seat 40 to 50 people comfortably with the tables that are in place and still not interfere with the games that are available. There is a shuffle board table that can have several different games played on it and a dart machine. The Fosters have larger tables that will seat 8 or 10 people at them and can be set up on the dance floor if needed. On the east wall there will be a big screen TV.

The kitchen is located at the back. All necessary equipment, both safety and convenience, is in place. The Fosters are waiting on the food inspector to come and then receive their food license. Once this is in place they will be serving pizza and at this time short order sandwiches and other finger foods.

"We hope to run weekend specials. Bill will do the cooking and I will run the bar section," said Sue.

The bar and grill will serve tap beer, canned, bottled, and to go beer. To go along with the beer there is a popcorn popper that will be put to use.

How did the Fosters come up with the name, The Shed?

"We'd owned the building for a while and I don't remember if it was myself or Bill that was going over to work on the building, anyway one or the other ask where the other was going and the reply was, over to the shed, and it just stuck," said Sue.

"We are excited to get it open, ready to see the doors open and finally have it finished and are looking forward to seeing smiling faces coming through the doors," said Sue. "We have had lots of help getting the bar up and going. Our kids, Jonathan and Brandi, have helped a lot, as well as our granddaughter," said Sue.

"When I was foreman of the bridge crew I worked for, my crew came up one weekend and helped take off the second floor of the building," said Bill.

Sue and Bill both work for Jewell County Road and Bridge Dept. and both are operators of road maintainers. Sue has the townships of Ionia and Odessa and part of Esbon. Bill has Brownscreek and Prairie township. Both maintainers run out of Ionia which is where Sue and Bill live.

More information about the Grand Opening planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, can be found in an ad elsewhere in this edition.

County board reorganizes; elected officials sworn in

The Jewell County Board met Monday with commissioners Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, county clerk, was present for the meeting.

Darrell E. Miller, county attorney, administered the oath of office to Carla J. Waugh, Jewell County Clerk.

Carla Waugh administered the oath of office to Mark Fleming, County Commissioner District 3; Keith Roe, County Commissioner District 2; Darrell E. Miller, County Attorney; Donald Jacobs, County Sheriff; and Anna Standley, County Register of Deeds. The county treasurer's term begins on Oct. 9.

Darrell Miller discussed preparing a resolution for regulations concerning boring under county roads.

Donald Jacobs, sheriff, discussed hiring a part-time dispatcher. He said they will have a community coffee in Burr Oak and Esbon this week. Don plans to attend the Mankato City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Chris Petet, custodian, said the new installer for Ellenz of Tipton came last Thursday to look at the tile. He had Chris mark the tiles that need replaced.

Joel Elkins, general superintendent, discussed road maintenance.

Minutes of the Jan. 3 commissioners meeting were approved.

Steve Greene moved to appoint Mark Fleming as chairman of the board of county commissioners for 2017. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Mark Fleming moved to appoint Steve Greene as vice chairman of the board of county commissioners for 2017. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Commissioners approved that the Jewell County Record be designated as the official county newspaper.

Commissioners also approved that all banks in Jewell County be designated as official depositories.

Steve Greene was reappointed as Jewell County's representative for the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

Mark Fleming was appointed as Jewell County's representative for the North Central Regional Planning Commission Board.

Commissioners appointed Keith Roe as Jewell County's representative for the Juvenile Justice Authority and Community Corrections Advisory Board.

'Coffee with the sheriff' continuing

"Coffee with the sheriff," with Don Jacobs, Jewell County sheriff, will continue into the new year.

The sheriff will be at the Esbon Cafe at 8 a.m. today (Thursday), then the Burr Oak Library at 10 a.m. Mark Fleming, newly-elected Jewell County commissioner, plans to accompany the Sheriff for today's coffee stops.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18), the Sheriff Jacobs will be at The Scoop in Jewell.

At 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, the sheriff will be at The Barn in Formoso.

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to attend these coffee stops, ask questions and get to know the sheriff.

To go to the top of the page and choose another story, click here.