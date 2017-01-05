JEWELL COUNTY RECORD

JEWELL COUNTY NEWS

Jan. 5, 2017 issue

Barn, lean-to destroyed by fire

At a little before 1 a.m. Sunday, Jewell County Sheriff's Department dispatch received a 911 call from a man who was traveling and saw a blaze which he identified to be at the intersection of 150 Rd and Y Rd., where a barn had caught fire.

Dispatch called the Burr Oak Volunteer Fire Department. Upon arrival of the fire department to the scene, the barn was engulfed by flames and most of the structure was laying on the ground.

The barn was owned by Nora Decker and the facility was rented by Zach Bruns. Alongside the barn was a lean-to that housed a feed wagon that belonged to Bruns. It was a total loss. There was also some hay in the hay loft that was destroyed.

State Fire Marshall Keith Thomas was called to assist the Jewell County Sheriff's Department in the investigation of the fire. The results of the investigation are still pending. Anyone with any information about the fire may call the Jewell County Sheriff's Department at 785-378-3194.

New Mankato city administrator begins work

Chris Rhea, Denver, Colo., began his duties as Mankato City Administrator on Tuesday.

Chris received a telephone call late in November from Mankato City Hall with an offer to become the city administrator.

"It didn't take my wife and I very long to come to a decision on the job," said Chris.

The Rheas are familiar with the community of Mankato. They have been making annual trips to this town for many years. For a short time before Chris's dad, Phil Rhea, moved to Nebraska, Chris lived in Mankato and remembers coming to Mankato to visit grandparents, Herschel and Vera Rhea, before they died.

"This community is amazing and being a part of this community is exciting to myself and my family," said Chris.

Chris graduated from Fremont (Neb.) High School and earned an undergraduate degree in environmental science from Midland Lutheran University. He also holds a master's degree in environmental science from Alaska Pacific University. Upon graduating from College in 2000, the Rheas moved to Denver, Colo., where Chris has been employed by the City of Denver ever since. He worked for the Denver Water Department all of those 16 years first with the Water Quality System Development Group and finally as Senior Water Quality Field Technician. Chris's wife, Karen, is from Denver.

Other siblings of Chris's who live in this area are a sister, Monica Walker, and brother, Bruce Rhea.

Chris and Karen have one child, Cooper, who is 11 years old and will begin junior high at Rock Hills next year.

"We are excited about Rock Hills School and it's accreditation and coming into a smaller community where the class sizes are much smaller and more personable," said Chris.

Karen, who is a graphic designer with a degree in fine arts from Midland Lutheran University, and Cooper are still in Denver where they will remain until spring when school is out.

"I'm excited about working and living here in Mankato. My wife and I like the people that live here. I like to be involved with people and I think this job and community will give me that opportunity," said Chris.

Christmas Sampler draws crowd, despite weather delay

Dec. 17 was the original date chosen by Deb Bohnert and Gaye Daniels for the annual Christmas Sampler to be held in Jewell at the Community Center, but just like other things when you live in Kansas you have to sometimes work around the weather. Dec. 17 Jewell County was covered with ice so instead of fighting the elements Mother Nature had chosen for that day, and checking with Santa to see if he was available, the Christmas Sampler was moved to the evening of Dec. 21.

Reports are the change of day to evening hours didn't appear to affect the turnout of local residents, maybe a few more attended. Santa did make it on time and children were waiting to greet him.

Judging of the 16 entrants in the residential Christmas lights contest was also held this evening. The first place winner was Carl and Marsha Knarr, with second place winner Cindy Traump.

New to the festivities this year was a Mistletoe Madness Road Rally-Scavenger Hunt. There were nine cars with 30 to 35 items to locate for the Scavenger Hunt portion. Finishing in first place was the Josh Burks family; second went to Duane and Deanna Cady and family; third was Darica Bohnert, Shelby Bohnert, Hannah and Micah Daniels. More than 30 individuals participated in these festivities.

Commissioners approve new employment regulations

The Jewell County Board met last Tuesday with commissioners Steve Greene, Dwight Frost, and Mark Fleming present. Carla Waugh, county clerk, and Keith Roe, commissioner-elect, were also present for the meeting.

Office head meetings were held.

Travis Garst said he is working on year end reports.

Joel Elkins said his department is working on tubes and cutting brush.

Gail Bartley said he plans to attend the noxious weed director's meeting in January. He also plans to attend the National Weather Service meeting in Lyons. Gail is working on year-end reports.

Anna Standley said her office is busy with filing documents.

Shannon Meier said December has been a fairly slow month.

Angela Murray said she is working on year-end reports. She said she attended the LEPC meeting. Angela reported the department was out of flu shots but was able to purchase a vial from Republic County. She is working on a safety grant to put in cross walks across the highway in Jewell and Mankato.

Jenae Ryan reported on numerous meetings and trainings for this time of year.

Don Jacobs said he had a mutual aid agreement for the special response team that needed the commissioners' approval.

Carla Waugh reminded each department head that employee evaluations need to be completed and inventory listings as well. She also said her office needs copies of employees' driver's licenses.

It was announced that a retirement reception for Dwight Frost will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dwight Frost said he attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting and the multi-county meeting. He also stopped by the sheriff's office to check out the new finger printing machine.

Mark Fleming said he attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting. He also attended the LEPC meeting with the next meeting scheduled for April 12. Mark also attended a meeting with representatives Waymaster and Aurand and Senator Bowers.

Steve Greene said he attended the multi-county meeting, economic development meeting, detention meeting and hospital board meeting.

This concluded office head meetings.

The commissioners approved the interlocal mutual aid agreement with the North Central Kansas Homeland Security Region, creating the new Multi Jurisdictional Special Response Team.

Minutes of the Dec. 19 county commissioners meeting were approved.

The commissioners approved the 2017 employment rules and regulations for the ambulance department, appraiser's office, courthouse and elected officials, election, emergency preparedness, health department, 911 coordinator, highway department (road and bridge), solid waste department and weed department.

The commissioners approved the following transactions: the unused money in the 2016 ambulance budget will be transferred into the 2017 ambulance capital outlay fund; the unused money in the 2016 noxious weed budget will be transferred into the 2017 noxious weed capital outlay fund; the unused money in the 2016 public health budget will be transferred into the 2017 public health capital outlay fund; the unused money in the 2016 Jewell road and bridge budget will be transferred into the 2017 special road equipment fund.

The commissioners reviewed and approved abatement numbers 2263 through 2277.

Commissioner Greene reported on the hospital board meeting.

Joel Elkins, general superintendent, reported on road and bridge maintenance. The commissioners reported road and bridge concerns. Joel said Blake Moser and Valentina Moser called with a complaint about the new rock road, saying it caused a flat tire on a new tire and they want the county to pay for a new tire. Joel said he told them the county does not pay for flat tires.

The commissioners held inidivual executive sessions to discuss non-elected personnel with Joel Elkins, Angela Murray and Chris Petet, returning to regular session with no action taken.

